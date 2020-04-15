No new Covid-19 case in Noida in 24 hours

Noida, April 15 (IANS) In a breather to the residents of the area, Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday did not record a single fresh case of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) while the administration has screened over 10 lakh people so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The district administration said that so far 24 out of 80 positive cases have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

The health department said it did not receive a single report on Wednesday but it collected the samples from 157 people.

District Surveillance Office Sunil Dohare said that in Noida, so far the total number of Covid-19 cases is 80, out of which 24 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

He said that a total of 1,595 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing from the GB Nagar district.

The health department in a note said that 1,369 people are under surveillance in the district out of which 586 are under institutional quarantine.

The health department further said that under the cluster containment activity, 413 teams have been deployed which have visited 3.10 lakh houses and screened 9.91 lakh people during which they identified 957 travellers.

It said that all the travellers have been put on surveillance.

On Monday, GB Nagar had witnessed 16 positive cases, the highest spike in a day.

The district administration has identified 27 hot spots across the district which have been completely sealed.

–IANS

aks/arm