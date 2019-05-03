No one dares to oust my government: Goa CM

Panaji, May 7 (IANS) No one can dare to overthrow the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant, while inaugurating the election campaign of Sidharth Kuncalienkar, BJP’s candidate for the May 19 by-election for Panaji, also said that the BJP would win the prestigious Assembly seat which has been held by the party for 25 years, during which it was largely represented by late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“I am saying this on purpose. I am certain that this government will complete the remaining three years. Our alliance partners, Vijai Sardesai or independent MLAs, are with us. We will complete three years in power. No one has the daring to overthrow this government,” Sawant said even as political experts insist that the future of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa depends on the results of the four by-elections in the state.

Three Assembly by-elections for Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem have been held on April 23 while the bypoll in Panaji constituency, necessitated by the death of Manohar Parrikar, is scheduled for May 19.

Both BJP and the Congress are currently tied at 14 MLAs each in the Assembly which is currently reduced to 36 MLAs and the BJP-led coalition government is currently hinged on a wafer thin majority.

Sawant was appointed Chief Minister in March soon after the death of Parrikar.

BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienkar takes on Atanasio Monserrate of the Congress, Subhash Velingkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch and Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party.

