No one has copyright on saffron: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, May 8 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that no one has the copyright on saffron after the sadhus, who took out a roadshow here in support of Singh, were seen holding saffron flags along with the Congress’ flags.

A group of sadhus, who came here from across the country, extended their support to Singh who is contesting from this Lok Sabha constituency. Namdeo Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba was leading the group.

Singh also participated in the roadshow that started from Old Bhopal and covered Peer Gate and Sankari lanes.

On Tuesday, a group of sadhus performed ‘hatha yoga’ and did ‘havan’ to ensure Singh wins the election.

The former Chief Minister is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pragya Thakur. The BJP has been winning the Bhopal parliamentary seat since 1984, while the Congress has won six out the 16 elections held here so far.

Bhopal will vote on May 12.

–IANS

