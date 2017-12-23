No plans to have an all EV fleet in the country by 2030: Government

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The government has “no plans under consideration” to have an all electric vehicle (EV) fleet in the country by 2030, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

“There are, at present, no plans under consideration of the Department of Heavy Industry to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030,”Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Earlier, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had outlined its plans for a “complete shift to electric vehicle regime” by 2047.

