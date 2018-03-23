No possibility of judicial coup, martial law in Pakistan: Abbasi

Islamabad, March 24 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Saturday refuted the possibility of a judicial coup or martial law in the country.

Inaugurating the first cable and Aluminium Alloy Plant at Sundur Industrial Area in Lahore Abbassi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has added 10,000 MW of electricity to the system and started projects which will meet future energy requirements of the country.

He said the next polls will be held in July this year in which people will elect their new government and the course of development will continue.

“The present government has carried out historic work in different spheres, including infrastructure development and energy,” he added.

He was confident that the development of infrastructure will give further impetus to bringing investment in the country. He said the economy is expected to grow by 5.6 per cent this year while for the next year our target is 6 per cent.

–IANS

soni-ahm/vm