No possibility of tie-up with Shiv Sena, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) As Shiv Sena continues to take potshots at BJP, the Congress does not appear keen on any alliance with it for the Lok Sabha or assembly polls with top party sources saying that talks can be held only with “like-minded and ideologically aligned parties.”

Congress sources said the party was not likely to forge alliance with a party whose ideology is not aligned with its thinking.

“There will not be an alignment between their ideology and ours,” the sources said.

Shiv Sena has been taking divergent stance from its ally BJP on several issues. It had boycotted the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

Congress sources said the vision of Prime minister Narendra Modi was “fundamentally flawed” and the Opposition will take on the BJP on several issues including corruption, unemployment, rise in non-performing assets of banks, farm distress, demonetisation and flawed implementation of GST.

The sources said Congress will come up with a new vision in the 2019 elections.

They said it was “a manufactured idea” that Modi can not be defeated and that the BJP-led NDA government had looked invincible in 2004 too.

The sources said that the no-confidence debate in Parliament in which Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi showed to the country “who was Pappu.”

About four states going to the polls later this year, the sources said if tickets are given to the right people, the party will win. They said the leadership will ensure that all leaders fight harmoniously and there is no infighting.

Party sources also referred to apprehensions among some opposition parties over use of EVMs.

The sources said there was a need for change in Congress also and a transition is taking place slowly.

They said the Congress will continue to be a mass-based party with a group of dedicated people running it.

