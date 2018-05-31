No pressure of looking hot: Rishina Kandhari

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Actress Rishina Kandhari, who is labelled as a television hottie, says there is no pressure of looking hot but she likes to stay fit.

Rishina doesn’t shy away from sharing her photographs wearing a bikini or something bold. And her fans have praised her for it. Any pressure?

“There is certainly no pressure of looking hot. I believe in the thought that the more disciplined you get; the easier life gets. I prefer to stay fit and hence, I follow a very systematic lifestyle. My morning begins at 4 a.m, followed by an intense workout. Horse riding and a bit of cooking follows it,” Rishina told IANS.

On the small screen, she is known for playing strong roles like a police official, ATS head and an understanding teacher.

“I love playing parts that challenge me as an actor and test my limitations physically and emotionally. All the actions sequences in ‘Diya aur Baati Hum’ were done by me on my own, right from firing bullets to hanging from the cliff and climbing on a moving truck.

“In ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’, I convinced the audience that a great teacher can be both strict, loving and understanding at the same time. So yes, I am a bit choosy when it comes to my roles. It differentiates me from the rest.”

She is now playing another powerful character in the show “Mitegi Lakshman Rekha”.

“I play the role of Trishna who is a very humble person and comes from a subdued background. She gradually takes a bold approach and decides to help Kanchan in standing against the norms of the society and fighting her problems.

“She becomes headstrong to go against certain norms and people only to be a backbone for Kanchan. Trishna is a character who moves from a subtle and soft person to being a very powerful woman. She is a woman with several shades of emotions and very different from other roles that I have played which were quite strong and intense,” said Rishina.

Is there any ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that she wants to do away with?

“I believe the biggest ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that affects a woman is not being allowed to make decisions independent of her own choice and will. She is constantly restricted to and held back by accusations made by the society — be it on the clothes she wears or the roles she portrays.

“Women are always questioned for every step they take and are expected to give a justification for every bold move. With ‘Mitegi Lakshman Rekha’, we are trying our best to change this thought and I hope that our show can liberate the audience and thus, change the norms of our society.”

