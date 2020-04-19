No relief from lockdown in 19 UP districts with over 10 cases

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) Lockdown will not be lifted in 19 districts that have reported more than ten Corona positive cases, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a meeting conducted through video conferencing with all District Magistrates and police chiefs on Sunday evening.

He said that in the remaining districts, the District Magistrates will take a decision whether or not to allow relaxation in lockdown rules. No relaxation will be permitted in the sealed hotspots.

The district officials will work out the modalities regarding opening of specified industries, banks and other units in the 56 districts that have reported less than 10 Corona cases.

The Chief Minister, according to the government spokesman, asked all District Magistrates to ensure that safety protocols are strictly followed in their areas and social distancing is maintained even in districts where lockdown is lifted.

He also gave guidelines for factories and industries where work is to resume on Monday.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that the employers take care of social distancing, sanitisers and masks for employees.

The corona count in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday went up to 1,084 with 115 new cases being added.

More than 108 corona patients have so far been successfully treated, according to the Health Department release.

The virus has claimed 17 lives in the state so far.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had set up a five-member committee to ensure employment opportunities for the labourers returning to the state from other parts of the country in the wake of the Corona virus lockdown.

The committee will be headed by the Agriculture Production Commissioner and will include the Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Skill Development.

“Following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown since March 25, there has been a problem of unemployment for rickshaw-pullers, e-rickshaw operators, cart pullers, railway coolies and daily wage labourers. The UP government is extremely sensitive to this aspect and is making every effort to extend help to them,” he said in the statement.

The Chief Minister also asked the committee to probe possibility of providing employment to migrant workers under the ‘One district, one product’ (ODOP) scheme so that the workers do not have to go out of the state to find work.

He further asked the committee to organize Rozgar Melas’ after the lockdown is lifted.

The Chief Minister said that women’s self-help groups will also be involved in this exercise to create maximum employment.

The marketing of the products will be done through ODOP scheme.

According to the government spokesman, Adityanath, while addressing a meeting of Team 11 officials on Sunday, further said that doorstep delivery of nutritious food for children, girls, pregnant women and young mothers should be ensured during the lockdown period.

He underlined the need for increasing testing of Corona suspects and keeping shelter homes ready for them. He said that all those coming from outside the state should be quarantined for the specific period in order to check spreading of the virus.

–IANS

amita/vd