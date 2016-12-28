No risk to passengers says AAI on flights coming face to face at IGI

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday clarified there was “no risk” to passengers in Tuesdays incident of two aircrafts of IndiGo and SpiceJet coming face to face on the taxiway at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Besides the clarification by the AAI, budget carrier SpiceJet on the day dubbed as “completely false and incorrect” media reports that its aircraft had entered the wrong bay at the airport.

While attributing “human error” behind the “traffic conflict situation”, the AAI said “that both aircraft stopped at safe distance and there was no risk to aircraft or passengers”.

“Various reports appearing in the media are giving exaggerated version stating that the passengers had close shave, indicating a distorted interpretation that may create fear in the minds of air passengers,” said an official statement.

“At times it may not be possible to eliminate human error whether it is aviation or other industries, but continuous efforts are being made by Airports Authority of India to offset such human errors through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), recurrent training to the controllers and introducing technology,” it added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson, rubbishing media reports of its flight on the Delhi-Hyderabad route

entering the wrong bay on Tuesday, said that the “flight concerned never at any point in time enter the wrong bay, but was following Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions at all times”.

The SpiceJet aircraft, in fact, did not enter any bay at all and was on the taxiway when the crew saw another aircraft approaching and alerted the ATC, the spokesman said.

Following the incident, the AAI derostered a Surface Management Controller.

