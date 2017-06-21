No rivalry exists between me and Kapil Sharma: Krushna Abhishek

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek says there is no bad blood between him and comedian Kapil Sharma or his show.

“There is no controversy in it, there is nothing to do with Kapil or his show. Kapil’s show airs 9 pm to 10 pm and I will do my show from 8 pm to 9 pm. There is no rivalry,”said Krushna, squashing rumours that his comedy show might replace Kapil’s.

Krushna was present at the launch of another new show “Yeh Mera India” on History TV on Tuesday.

“When I used to do ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ then our shows used to come at the same time, then at that time people did not know what to see. Both of us have now come to the same channel.” Krushna added.

Krushna has also said that he wants to go on Kapil’s show to promote his own show.

“Infact, I have told the channel that I will go to Kapil’s show to promote our show. I think for the first time in the last five years, we are going to share the same stage together. I am eagerly waiting for my show to start and to go on Kapil’s show,” he said.

The comedy show will also have comedians Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosle and Sugandha Mishra.

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has not yet given his official confirmation to being the part of this show.

–IANS

iv/ks/bg