No rumours, please: Kin of aspiring actress who jumped to death

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Family of Pearl Punjabi, who apparently jumped to her death here in Lokhandwala area here on Friday, has issued a statement requesting everyone to not spread rumours at the time of their grief.

A cousin of the deceased, who did not wish to be named, said in a statement: “Pearl was suffering from depression. Everything else is false, which has hurt everyone close to her. We would request some privacy and please allow the family to grieve.”

Pearl committed suicide, reports said. The matter is being investigated by Oshiwara police, but they have refused to comment on the issue.

As per the reports, Pearl allegedly jumped from the terrace of her Lokhandwala apartment on Thursday night around 12.30 a.m. and was declared brought dead by the Kokilaben Hospital.

There have been news reports claiming that the actress was struggling to get a break in Bollywood for some time but with not much luck.

Reports also claimed that she was mentally disturbed, had temper issues and would often break into fights with her mother. These reports have hurt her family members. Hence they have issued the statement claiming all these are “false”.

–IANS

abh/vnc/in