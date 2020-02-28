No school closure in Noida after virus scare

Noida, March 4 (IANS) The Noida administration has not issued any order for closure of schools following the scare of the coronavirus as one leading school was shut down for sanitising on Tuesday.

District Magistrate B.N. Singh and CMO Anurag Bhargava said that the administration has not issued any order for school closure in the district.

The Noida administration has created isolation wards in two hospitals.

The officials informed that all the people suspected of the coronavirus infected were tested and so far samples of six people, one man who came from abroad and five students, have been sent from the city.

They added that only the school where the case was reported has been closed for sanitising.

These cases were reported at the Shriram Millenium School, Noida.

The medical reports of suspected students are yet to come, they informed.

The board exam centre of the school has been changed and two helpline numbers — +91-8076623612, 6396776904 — have been issued – .

–IANS

shoaib/san/rs/