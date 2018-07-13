No secret deals reached between Putin, Trump: Russian envoy

Moscow, July 18 (IANS) The Presidents of Russia and the US did not arrive at any secret agreements during their summit in Finland, the Russian Ambassador to the US said on Wednesday.

Anatoly Antonov’s statement came amid a backlash against comments made by US President Donald Trump over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, an accusation that US intelligence agencies have confirmed but Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied on multiple occasions.

Trump had refused to denounce his Russian counterpart for interfering in the US presidential campaign and instead contradicted American intelligence agencies.

Talking about the Trump-Putin summit, Antonov said: “There are no secret agreements reached at the meetings held in Helsinki, as far as I know.”

He said economic cooperation between both countries had been discussed between the leaders, but sanctions against Russia were not addressed. Antonov said Russia would try to help Trump normalize bilateral relations, but admitted it would not be easy for the US President.

The meeting between Trump and Putin on Monday lasted four hours and featured a one-on-one meeting between the pair, but it ended without any agreements being announced.

On Tuesday, Trump offered clarifications on remarks he made during Monday’s press conference with Putin, saying: “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia’.”

Trump had said: “I don’t see any reason why it would be (Russia),” that interfered in the US elections.

–IANS

soni/bg