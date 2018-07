New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not have a sitting on Friday on account of Guru Purnima.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made the announcement in the House following a request by the members.

Mahajan took sense of the House and declared a holiday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu also declared it a holiday. The two Houses will now meet on Monday. The monsoon session of parliament will conclude on August 10.

–IANS

