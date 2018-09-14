‘No solution near’ to solve Qatar crisis: UAE

Dubai, Sep 18 (IANS) About 18 months after the Arab quartet severed ties with Qatar, “there is still no solution to the spat in sight,” said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Monday.

Referring to an interview by former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani on FRANCE 24 earlier in the day, Gargash said on his Twitter account that “I agree … that there is no solution to his country’s crisis,” Xinhua reported.

In the interview, Al-Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister from April 3, 2007 to June 23, 2013, said he was disappointed about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud who he said was “not well advised.”

Gargash said he does not think that Al-Thani was “not in a position to give advice to Riyadh and its leadership.”

On June 5 last year, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, cut diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar.

The four accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.

However, Doha has rejected the accusations, calling them “unjustified” and “baseless.”

–IANS

ahm/