No special trains for stranded migrants: Railways clarifies yet again

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) In the backdrop of the Bandra incident in Mumbai, the South Central Railway (SCR) has yet again clarified that there is no proposal to operate special trains for migrants stranded in the railway division that predominantly serves the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The SCR clarification on Wednesday comes following reports in certain quarters that the particular zone is preparing to start services for migrant labourers in its area of operations.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, SCR stated: “CLARIFICATION: A communication related to internal planning of SCR to assess demand for train services is being misinterpreted in some sections as decision to run spl trains for migrant labour.

“There is NO such proposal & ALL Passenger Trains stands CANCELLED till 03.05.2020”

Late on Tuesday evening too, SCR issued a media release stating that all passenger trains remain suspended till May 3, on account of the extended lockdown due to COVID-19. However with reports emerging that special trains are being operated for migrants, SCR hastened to clarify and avert any law and order situations.

On Tuesday, large crowds of migrants had gathered at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, following rumours of special trains being arranged to transport them to their homes in other states. The railways have been rushing to clarify that no such moves are being initiated.

–IANS

pvn/in