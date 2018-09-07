No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The 15th Finance Commission on Thursday said that no state will be penalised for doing well on the demographic and economic front.

“The north versus south debate is misleading as many other states are also expressing similar apprehensions like southern states. It will be the endeavour of the 15th Finance Commission not to penalise states doing well on the demographic as well as the economic front,” the Commission said on Twitter.

Several south Indian states have expressed the apprehension that the use of 2011 population data as parameter instead of the 1971 census would punish progressive states like Tamil Nadu which have achieved success in population control through their own efforts.

The Finance Commission on Thursday also held deliberations with legal experts on the issue of cess and surcharges levied by the central government and their implications.

“All states till now have raised the issue that it adversely impacts divisible pool and their concerns need careful consideration,” it said.

–IANS

vv/pgh/sed