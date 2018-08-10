No stress with Katrina, whatsoever: Alia

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has dismissed any form of stress between herself and her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Alia was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Caprese bags new collection launch on Monday here.

Alia and Katrina were known to share a close bond. They used to post pictures of their workout routines on social networking site Instagram, which were quite popular.

But ever since Alia started dating Ranbir, there have been reports that the girls were no longer on sweet terms. Even the Instagram posts have vanished.

Reacting to these reports, Alia said, “I don’t check my Instagram likes. So, I don’t know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina.

“I believe that its the same both ways, according to us. So, I don’t know why other people feel differently?

“But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that’s the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone’s picture.”

“Or maybe, I don’t have good pictures,” Alia said, adding that from now on she will post good pictures and then maybe “she will like it. But with her, I have no stress whatsoever”.

Alia was shooting for “Brahmastra” in Bulgaria, not long ago. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir-Alia and Amitabh Bachchan.

The “Student of the Year” actor will also be seen in the historical magnum opus “Takht”.

Asked about challenges of playing a historical character, Alia said: “Honestly, to take any kind of character is challenging whether it’s historical or contemporary or modern.

“I am just very happy and honoured to be associated with such a big film… and to be directed by Karan (Johar) again.”

