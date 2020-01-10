No threat to citizenship of Muslims: Naqvi

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Union Minorities Affairs Minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi here on Sunday said there was no threat to citizenship of Muslims due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Muslims were safe and secure and there was no threat to their citizenship, he said. “No citizen of the country will be affected due to implementation of the CAA,” Naqvi said talking to reporters on the sidelines of national handicrafts exhibition.

Ruling out any rollback of the CAA, he said it had come into force in the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition parties had ganged up to mislead the nation, he said and added, they were trying to create panic among a section of the population.

Referring to remarks of some opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benrajee, that their states would not implement the CAA, the Minister said they need to read and understand the Constitution.

He termed as unconstitutional the ant-CAA resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly. No Assembly could supersede an Act passed by Parliament, he added.

The BJP leader said those misleading a section of people over the CAA were enemies of the country’s unity and harmony. “They are the biggest enemy of minorities, especially Muslims,” he said.

Naqvi said the CAA was aimed at providing citizenship to persecuted minorities of three countries and not aimed at snatching citizenship of any Indian.

