No-trust motion against TN Speaker on July 1

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) The over a month-long Tamil Nadu Assembly session would begin on June 28, said Speaker P. Dhanapal and added, the no-trust motion against him would be taken up on July 1 as per rules.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said on the first day of the session the House would adopt condolence resolutions in respect of two lawmakers — R. Kanagaraj and K. Radhamani — who died recently.

While Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays, on July 1 the debate for demand for grants for various departments will begin.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin has proposed a no-confidence move against Dhanapal. He has also submitted the one-line no-trust motion to the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Stalin moved the no-confidence motion after Dhanapal sent show-cause notices to three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators — A. Prabhu representing the Kallakuruchi constituency, Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and V.T. Kalaiselvan (Virudhachalam) — in April seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

