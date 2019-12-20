No-trust motion moved against Srinagar Mayor Mattu

Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) As many as 40 corporators have filed a no-confidence motion against Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and it will be put to vote within 48 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Mattu, who became Mayor in November last year, belongs to the People’s Conference, an erstwhile ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Confirming the development, Sringar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Khursheed Ahmed said that a floor test will be conducted within 48 hours, and Mattu will have to step down if he loses.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has a strength of 74 but currently four seats are vacant.

Most of the current corporators are Independents.

The BJP, which has five members in the house, has expressed support for the motion.

On Monday, 47 corporators voted in favour of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor, Sheikh Imran, who subsequently resigned.

