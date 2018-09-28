No uncertainty over India-West Indies first Twenty20: Ganguly

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) There’s no uncertainty over the India-West Indies first Twenty20 International at the Eden Gardens on November 4, the Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly said here.

“The match is on. Tickets have already gone for printing and now nothing can be done. It will stay as it is,” Ganguly told reporters here.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale with the remaining 10 per cent being available for complimentary purposes.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has already refused to host the second ODI between the two teams on October 24 citing lack of clarity on release of tickets and complimentary passes.

Around 30,000 tickets from Eden’s capacity of 67,000 are distributed as complimentary passes. The beneficiaries include government agencies like Kolkata Police, the Corporation and Fire brigade.

