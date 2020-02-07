Noah Centineo experimented with drugs during ‘dark time’

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Noah Centineo was experimenting with all kinds of drugs before he got sober.

The actor, who is essaying Peter Kavinsky in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, opened up about “a really dark time” in his life that saw him partying and taking drugs from the age of 17 to one day just before he turned 21, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was really upset, man,” Centineo spoke about his past in a digital issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

He made the admission upon revealing that he tried every narcotic substance in addition to Molly.

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things,” he said.

The “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” actor added that during that period of time in his life, he and his friends frequently took Molly to “talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

On what might have led him to such lifestyle, Centineo said the difficult time after his parents divorced.

“As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” he said.

The Jesus Adams Foster of “The Fosters” eventually turned his life around. He moved in with his sister, Taylor, after “couch-surfing in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years.”

How he keeps his sanity these days?

He said: “I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did. I’ll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, ‘Dude, like, stop, this is fucking unacceptable. You’re better than this!’ I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing.”

