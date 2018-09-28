Noah Centineo joins ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” famed actor Noah Centineo, has landed a key role in the “Charlies Angels” reboot.

Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

Centineo, who was last seen in Netflix’s movie “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”, will be playing the love interest of one of the Angels.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The movie hits theatre on September 27, 2019.

