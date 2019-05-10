Noah Centineo’s ‘He-Man’ movie set for 2021 release

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actor Noah Centineos take on Mattel warrior He-Man is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021.

Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021, release date for its fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe”, which Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe, reports variety.com.

“Masters of the Universe” is based on the highly successful He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

He-Man is the alter ego of Prince Adam, who uses the magical Power Sword to transform into a warrior hero and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played Skeletor.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by “Iron Man” screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The Nee Brothers also have screenwriting credit.

The project was previously written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.

Centineo has starred in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” as well as “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser”.

He will reprise his role in “To All The Boys 2” and will appear in “Charlie’s Angels” as Langston opposite Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska later this year.

