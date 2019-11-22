Nobel Laureate Robert Engle to deliver R.H. Patil Memorial Lecture

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) National Stock Exchange of India on Tuesday said that as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, Nobel Laureate in Economics Robert Engle will deliver this year’s ‘Dr. R.H. Patil Memorial Lecture’.

According to NSE’s MD & CEO Vikram Limaye: “We are very fortunate and honoured to have with us Prof Robert Engle as our key note speaker for this year’s Dr. R H Patil Memorial lecture given the issues facing the Indian financial services landscape, and the importance of risk management as a focus area for banking and capital markets players.”

Engle won the Nobel Prize in 2003 for his research on the concept of autoregressive conditional heteroskedasticity (ARCH).

He is presently the Director of the NYU Stern Volatility Institute and is the Co-Founding President of the Society for Financial Econometrics (SoFiE), a global non-profit organization housed at NYU.

The lecture is organised in the honour of NSE’s founding Managing Director R.H. Patil.

