Nobel Peace Summit concludes aiming to fight humanity ills

Bogota, Feb 5 (IANS) The 16th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates concluded in the Colombian capital of Bogota, with a call to fight the ills afflicting humanity, the media reported on Sunday.

Saturday, the last day of the summit was dedicated to peace in Colombia and the challenges to the peace agreement signed between the government and the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebels, a process that has the support of the attending laureates, Efe news reported.

The final declaration of the summit was read by the 1997 Nobel winner from the US, Jody Williams, recognised for her work in banning anti-personnel land mines.

In the text, the laureates call for action by governments, civil society and youth to eradicate evils such as nuclear arms, anti-personnel mines, drug-trafficking and other drug related crimes, and corruption.

They also urged all countries to tackle hate speech centred on ethnicity, race, religion, gender, disability, among others.

The closing ceremony, besides ratifying this text, served to give awards to people who have contributed towards the development of peace in Colombia, Latin America and the world.

The “Peace Summit Award” was presented to Richard Branson, whose “Virgin Unite” organisation seeks to create non-profit initiatives to help the world “eliminate wars and conflicts through practical solutions”.

Branson said his action focuses on ending two wars in particular: the war on drugs and against climate change.

“None have been won, and both are the great threats of the world today, so it is necessary to act quickly to eradicate them,” he said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos presented the Colombia charter, a document drafted during the Summit and written by the laureates which contains “Ten principles for peace proposed as a legacy for all humanity”.

It is the first time the summit was held in Latin America.

Earlier venues have been Barcelona (2015), Rome (2014), Warsaw (2013), Chicago (2012), Hiroshima (2010), Berlin (2009), Paris (2008) and Rome (1999 to 2007).

