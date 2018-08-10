Nobel Prize Laureate for Literature, V.S. Naipaul dies

london, Aug 12 (IANS) The British writer and Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, died at his home in London at the age of 85, family sources said on Saturday.

His wife, Lady Naipaul, who described the author as a giant in everything he achieved, said in a statement that “he died surrounded by all the people he loved, having lived a life full of wonderful creativity and effort”.

In addition to the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001, V.S. Naipaul also won the Booker Prize in 1971, and was considered one of the most important writers in the English language of the 20th and 21st centuries, Efe reported.

He was born in Chaguanas, on the island of Trinidad and Tobago, in a family descended from Indian immigrants. From there he traveled to the UK and entered the University of Oxford in 1950 after winning a government scholarship.

He began his literary career in 1961 and since then has written about 30 books, although it was the novel “A House for Mr Biswas” that launched him to fame.

–IANS

