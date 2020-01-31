Noida man jumps to death

Noida, Feb 5 (IANS) A man in his late 40s jumped to his death from the 10th floor of his society building on the Noida Expressway early on Wednesday, police said.

Sanjay Singh was found unresponsive by the security guards in the small garden area below the D Tower of Gulshan Ikebana society in Sector 143.

According to the society guard who was on duty in the D Tower, some neighbours called him in the night after they received frantic calls from Singh’s wife who was not home. Singh was not picking up her calls.

The guard found Singh’s flat locked from the inside, with blaring TV sounds.

By the time he reached downstairs, other security officials found Singh lying in the small garden area on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Singh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the society officials, Singh who was a working professional left a suicide note, which is with the police.

–IANS

na/in