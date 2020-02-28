Noida school says no cause for panic as children are asymptomatic

Noida, March 4 (IANS) The Shriram Millenium School in Noida where a parent tested positive for coronavirus, will be shut for three days and is undertaking fumigation and sanitising measures.

In an email to the parents, the school principal, Uttara Singh has said that the school is being guided by the district administration and Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar who has visited the school today and discussed the matter in detail.

“As per their advice there is no cause for panic as the family of the parent and the other children who were in contact with the patient are asymptomatic and have no symptoms of the disease. These children have also been tested and as a precautionary measure have been quarantined for the next two weeks”.

The school said that keeping in mind the safety and well being of the children, it is taking steps including the school will be closed from March 4-6.

All the learning spaces in the school campus and buses are being fumigated and sanitised thoroughly.

The school has given a list of classes and buses in which the children and parents should take adequate precautions and immediately seek medical attention on symptoms of cold, cough or fever.

The fresh dates for the exams of classes VI to VIII will be communicated subsequently. The school had advised that children suffering from cough and cold should be kept at home.

“We have equipped all frequented areas, classrooms with hand sanitisers. Please educate your house help, drivers as we all must speak the same language,” the mail said.

