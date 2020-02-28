Noida school shuts down over COVID-19 scare

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A leading school in Noida cancelled its annual school examination on Tuesday after it turned out that a student’s parent tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

According to screen shots of Whatsapp messages being circulated online, several students of the school had attended a birthday party, on February 28, which the infected person had organised.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B.N. Singh said, “We’ve quarantined two families of children who had dined with the family of the child in Agra. And a team of doctors and CMO are in the school. There’s no reason to panic.”

As a precautionary measure, the school has shut down and postponed its annual examinations and the students and their parents have decided to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile the school is yet to revert with its clarification on the issue.

On Monday, two cases of COVID-19 were identified in India, one of them is from Delhi and currently under treatment and is being closely monitored.

According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy.

Further details of his travels were being ascertained. The Ministry also said that the patient was stable and was being closely monitored.

