Noisy scene in LS delays discussion on Delhi violence

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) As the Lok Sabha started its session on Wednesday after a break of four days, noisy scenes were witnessed with the UPA members coming into the well of the House protesting against the suspension of the seven Congress MPs, forcing an adjournment of the House till 12.30 p.m.

As a result of the adjournment, the discussion on the Delhi violence, which had to start at noon was rescheduled after 12.30 p.m.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not attend the session.

Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were present in the House, but Home Minister Amit Shah had not yet come to the House. In fact, he has not attended the House during the second leg of the Budget Session.

Rahul Gandhi was present in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress was demanding the withdrawal of suspension of its seven MPs. As UPA members came into the well protesting against the suspension, TMC’s Saugat Roy demanded that suspensions of the MPs should be sorted out.

Last week Speaker Om Birla suspended seven Congress MPs for the rest of the Budget Session which ends on April 3, on the ground of creating ruckus, trespassing into the Treasury Benches and trying to snatch away papers from the Speaker.

–IANS

ds/dpb