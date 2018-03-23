Nokia 1 with Android Go edition now in India

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Manufacturer of Nokia phones HMD Global on Monday announced that Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) is available in India at all leading mobile phone outlets at a best buy price of Rs 5,499. The device will be up for sale from March 28.

Running the latest Android Oreo (Go edition) — a version of Android for devices with 1GB RAM or less — Nokia 1 would deliver all the features expected from a quality smartphone.

“We understand the barriers and challenges people face when it comes to stepping up to a smartphone which is where the Nokia 1 fits in perfectly,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

“This our most affordable smartphone ever and it delivers exceptional value and realises our dream of creating a complete smartphone experience that is accessible to everyone,” he added.

Nokia 1 comes with all necessary smartphone essentials and apps and houses a quad-core processor, front and rear cameras, offers 4G connectivity, dual SIM and microSD slot.

Combined with a removable 2,150 mAh battery and power-efficient IPS display, its hardware works with the optimised apps so users can make the most out of each charge.

The device comes in warm red and dark blue colours, and users can give Nokia 1 a makeover with Xpress-on covers (available separately in April for Rs 450).

