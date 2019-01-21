Nominations begin for Chameli Devi award for women journalists

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Nominations for the 2018 Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding women mediapersons in India have started, The Media Foundation, which confers the award, said in a statement.

First awarded in 1982 to an outstanding woman mediaperson, the recipients include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism.

“The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion,” the statement said.

“Other things being equal, preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers,” it said.

Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language and these will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final.

Journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media are eligible for the award, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers.

Names and addresses of sponsors or references should be clearly mentioned with email addresses and contact numbers. Self-nominated entries are also accepted.

Nominations should include samples of work done during the period January 1 to December 31, 2018, in the form of links (preferably) or clippings/tapes/CDs.

Nominations should have the nominee’s bio-data with complete postal address, telephone, fax numbers and email address.

These should be accompanied by a brief explanation of why the candidate is especially deserving of recognition.

Mediapersons sending their entries in regional languages should also send a translation of their work in English.

Nominations can be sent to The Media Foundation, Flat No. 7, 32 Alipore Road, Civil Lines, Delhi 110054 or emailed to [email protected]

The last date for submission is February 1.

–IANS

