Non-BJP leaders will be jailed before 2019 election: Lalu

Ranchi, Aug 29 (IANS) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pushing the country towards Emergency, RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Wednesday alleged that the government had a plan to jail all non-BJP leaders before the next Lok Sabha election.

Arriving here by a private flight to surrender before a court, the former Bihar Chief Minister came down heavily on the Modi government.

“Narendra Modi is pushing the country towards Emergency. The opposition leaders are being targeted and implicated in false cases and sent to jail. There is a game plan to jail the non- BJP leaders before (the Lok Sabha) election,” he told reporters.

Lalu Yadav was granted six weeks provisional bail for treatment in May which was later extended by the court. He was in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in December 2017 in the fodder scam.

The Jharkhand High Court on September 24 directed him to surrender by August 30.

Asked about opposition unity, Lalu Prasad there was no row over the issue of Prime Ministerial candidate. “We will select our Prime Minister at the right time.”

Earlier, speaking in Patna, he accused the Modi of paving the way for the imposition of Emergency.

“Modi is afraid that he will be murdered. It hardly sounds good as he is the Prime Minister. Some rights activists have been arrested for suspected threat to Modi. It is an attack on people’s rights,” Lalu Prasad told the media.

The RJD leader alleged that there was “total collapse of law and order” in Bihar.

“There is no law and order. It is total anarchy. Hardly a day passes without reports of murder, rape, loot, extortion and kidnapping in the state.”

