Non-film music is reaching more people than film songs: Arjun Kanungo

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has sung popular numbers such as “Baaki baatein peene baad”, “Gallan tipsiyaan” and “La la la”, is ecstatic that non-film music is now reaching more people than film songs.

“Non-film music is reaching a lot more people today than most films songs actually. I was one of the first few people to start this trend. When I started with ‘Baaki baatein peene baad’ in 2015, there was barely anyone doing and now everyone is doing it. So, it feels good to be a part of a wave that started this trend,” Kanungo told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Asked if it is hard for independent artistes in India as most singers are into film music, he said: “I don’t think that is true anymore. I don’t think most of us are into film music anymore. It is changing a lot. The numbers of non-film music are very encouraging. In fact, they match the number of film music.

“Obviously, film music has bigger budgets, so they reach more people. But that being said, not all film songs reach more people than non film songs.”

The 28-year-old has credited support from music labels for the popularity of non-film songs.

“Artistes like me are blessed to have support of major labels today that push our song to the masses and we get over million views. So, I don’t think that is true anymore,” he said.

Ever since his debut in the industry in 2013, Kanungo has sung several singles like “Fursat”, “Ek dafaa”, “Tu na mera” and “Aaya na tu” — all supported with interesting videos featuring him.

Since he enjoys his screen time in music videos, would he like to star in a Bollywood film?

“I have thought about it, but I am very comfortable in my music space right now,” pat came the reply.

But he is open to changing gears if he gets a chance.

“If the opportunity comes, I would love to do something in acting. I did a cameo in a small film called ‘Jalebi’ last year and I was one of the lead heroes in a web series called ‘Side Heroes’. I am doing another web show which will be out on May or June,” he said.

Besides that, he is judging a show called “MTV Style Superstars”, and then there is “Unplugged”.

“I am there for the first time. I have also written and acted in a short film, which should be out in the middle of March… Then there is another Bollywood song which I hope will come out by April or May,” he added.

