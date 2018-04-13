Nonagenarian ex-Malaysian PM to contest elections

Kuala Lumpur, April 16 (IANS) Malaysia’s main opposition pact has announced that former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will contest the parliamentary seat of Langkawi in the May 9 general elections.

The announcement was made late on Sunday.

Mahathir, 92, is now leading the multi-party opposition of Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope, against the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mahathir had led the Barisan Nasional coalition as the country’s Prime Minister for 21 years. He joined the opposition after falling out with incumbent Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Mahathir, who once served as a medical officer in Langkawi before his political career, had transformed the island into a tourism hotspot during his term from 1982-2003.

–IANS

and/in