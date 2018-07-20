Nora Fatehi to play Latino character in ‘Bharat’

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi will play a Latino character in Salman Khan-starrer “Bharat”.

The Moroccan Canadian dancer, whose music track “Dilbar” — a rendition of Sushmita Sen’s iconic song in Milap Zaveri’s “Satyameva Jayate” — has fetched popularity, is looking forward to work in “Bharat”. It will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It’s a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination.

“For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. I am looking forward to begin shooting soon,” Nora said in a statement.

“Bharat” also stars Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani.

This will mark Nora’s second film after “My Birthday Song”.

–IANS

rb/vd