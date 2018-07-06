Nora Fatehi to star in Arabic singer’s music video

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who indulges in different styles like belly dancing and hip hop, will star in the official video of an Arabic singer’s original song.

Moroccan singer and music producer Saad Lamjarred has roped her in for a track.

Nora said in a statement: “I’m always very proud of Moroccan artistes doing well and achieving international recognition. I’ve always said Moroccan artistes are extremely talented and the world needs to take notice. Saad has really put Morocco on the scene through his music and brought the international market to take notice of our music and our language called Darija.”

“I’ve always admired his music and we are in talks to work together in the near future for his music video. This collaboration will be amazing as two recognised Moroccan artistes from two different markets will be coming together. I feel both our fans will be very excited to see what’s in store. I am hopeful that we will create something epic with a nice Indian touch,” added the actress, who earlier worked with Lamjarred on his song “Ghazali”.

“Ghazali” had released in March, but learning about Nora, the singer approached her to make a dance cover to the song.

Nora then produced a special official music video for the song, which was recently released by the Arabic singer.

