Nora learns Spanish for ‘Bharat’

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi has started taking basic Spanish lessons for her upcoming film “Bharat”, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She is set to begin shoot for the film in Malta. She plays a Latina in the film, which spans over decades.

In order to play the part perfectly, Nora has started taking Spanish lessons.

“I have started taking basic Spanish lessons from a very good Spanish friend. He has been teaching me how to speak English with a Spanish accent and basic day-to-day words I can use in my scenes,” Nora said in a statement.

–IANS

nn/mr