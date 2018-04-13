New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The globally-recognized strengths of Nordic countries in areas of clean technologies, environmental solutions, ports modernization and cold-chains etc fit well with “our vision for Indias transformation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday before departing on a four-day visit to Sweden and Britain April 17-20.

“The Nordic countries have globally recognized strengths in clean technologies, environmental solutions, ports modernization, cold-chains, skill development and innovation. Nordic competencies fit well with our vision for India’s transformation,” Modi said in his departure statement.

“Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and I will also have the opportunity to interact with top business leaders of both the countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, innovation, skill development, smart cities, clean energy, digitization and health,” he said.

On April 17, India and Sweden will jointly organize the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm with the Prime Ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This is Modi’s first visit to Sweden. He would also call on King King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The next day, Modi would reach London to hold a bilateral with his British counterpart Theresa May, and take part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHGM) on April 19 and 20.

He last visited Britain in November 2015.

“My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas healthcare, innovation, digitization, electric mobility, clean energy, and cyber security,” he said.

Under the theme of “Living Bridge”, Modi will also meet people from various walks of life who have “enriched the multi-faceted India-UK relationship”.

He would also call on Queen Elizabeth II, interact briefly with business leaders of the two countries, launch an Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London, and welcome Britain into the International Solar Alliance as its new member.

On April 19 and 20, Modi will participate in the CHOGM where Britain which will take over as the new Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth from Malta.

“The Commonwealth is a unique multilateral grouping that not only provides useful assistance to its developing country members, particularly the small states and small-island developing states, but also has a strong international voice for development issues.

“I am confident that these visits to Sweden and United Kingdom will be useful in enhancing our engagement with these countries,” he .

