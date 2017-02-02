Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump brand from its stores

New York, Feb 3 (IANS) American luxury retailer, Nordstrom announced that it will stop selling Ivanka Trumps clothing and accessories line, the media reported.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement on Thursday.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” referring to the spring/summer collection, The New York Times reported.

The move comes amid an effort by what is called the #GrabYourWallet campaign to encourage shoppers to boycott products with ties to US President Donald Trump, his family and his donors.

The retailer has some Ivanka Trump items in stock, a representative said, and will sell through that remaining inventory, The Washington Post said.

On the company’s website on Thursday evening, the only Ivanka Trump-branded items available were four styles of shoe, all being sold at a discount.

Shannon Coulter, who helps run “Grab Your Wallet”, said that number is down sharply from early December, when Nordstrom had 71 Ivanka Trump items for sale.

Ivanka Trump’s business began with a jewellery collection in 2007, and has grown to include clothing, shoes, fragrances, handbags and other products.

However, there has been no immediate response from the brand.

Ivanka Trump intends to resign all management positions in her company and her father’s Trump Organisation, attorneys for the Trump Organization have said.

On Thursday, the attorneys told the news site ProPublica that the paperwork would be completed on Friday.

Ivanka Trump has moved from New York to Washington, where she is serving as an adviser to her father.

