Normalcy in Srinagar but north Kashmir tense

Srinagar, April 5 (IANS) Normalcy returned to Srinagar on Thursday after days of shutdown and protests but high tension prevailed in north Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where a youth was killed in police firing, authorities said.

Shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions opened after four days of shutdown in Srinagar. Rail service was also restored in the valley.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who tried to defy restrictions to hold protest rallies on Wednesday, remain under house arrest.

Yasin Malik, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

The Kashmir Valley has been on the boil since Sunday when security forces in a major anti-terror operation gunned down 13 militants in separate shootouts in south Kashmir. Three security personnel were also killed in the fighting.

People across the valley held protest rallies against the killing of militants. At several places, they threw stones at security forces.

At least four civilians were also killed in clashes with security forces in south Kashmir, sparking widespread anger in the valley.

A youth was injured when he was hit by a bullet in a protest rally on Monday in north Kashmir Kangan town. The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, further raising tempers in north Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the town early on Thursday to meet the family of the victim and assured all possible support.

Police constable Gulzar Ahmad has been arrested for his involvement in the killing.

A complete protest shutdown was observed in Kangan and other places in Ganderbal district.

Internet services have been snapped in Ganderbal.

–IANS

