Normalcy returning to J&K rapidly: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Asserting that terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir are almost “nil” after the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that normalcy is returning to J&K rapidly.

Singh’s remarks came in response to a question from Congress’ Suresh Kodikunnil who raised the issue of killing of a government official and a sarpanch on Tuesday in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists on a crowd that had gathered for the newly-created Union Territory administration’s first rural outreach programme at Hakoora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Singh said that not a single terror incident took place anywhere in the country except Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years.

The minister said it is true that Jammu & Kashmir has been facing terrorism for the last 30-35 years but such incidents have “come down” and the number is now “almost nil after the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state”.

The Centre on August 5 abrogated the special status of Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir with an assembly and Ladakh without one.

Singh said that Army, police and other security agencies are working together to deal with the issue in the region and “normalcy is returning in Kashmir rapidly”.

Jammu & Kashmir was put under restrictions since the abrogation of its special status.

