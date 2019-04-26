North coastal Andhra braces for ‘Fani’ impact

Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) With the severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ in the Bay of Bengal likely to have an impact on north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the state administration was gearing up to prevent loss of life and minimise property damages.

The forecast that the cyclone may not hit the Andhra coast provided some relief to the administration as nearly 1,000 km long coastline is expected to escape the devastation, but north coastal Andhra comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts bordering Odisha were still taking preventive steps.

Special officers in parts of Srikakulam district on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of various departments to review the situation. Authorities in coastal villages and low-lying areas were asked to remain on alert and undertake evacuation, wherever necessary.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam said the state was prepared to deal with any eventuality.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ‘Fani’ was centred at about 760 km southeast of Machilipatnam on Tuesday. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 36 hours to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter, ‘recurve’ northeastwards towards the Odisha coast.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha on May 2. The IMD has forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 3 and 4.

