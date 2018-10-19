North East Olympics begins in Imphal

Imphal, Oct 24 (IANS) The five-day North East Olympic Games got underway at the Khuman Lampak sports complex here on Wednesday.

Over 2000 players and officials from the north-eastern states and Sikkim are participating in the first edition of the Games.

Manipur Olympic Association president T. Radheshyam said that the players will compete in 12 disciplines during the Games. The events will be held in three venues.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren inaugurated the games on Wednesday.

He exhorted the people to extend all possible help to the players from other ANE states as they may face language problems in Manipur.

Police said that security is tightened in and around the state capital to ensure that there are no law and order problems during the Games.

–IANS

ajb/sed