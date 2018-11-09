North-East Youth Festival begins in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 15 (IANS) Around 660 youths from eight northeastern states took part in the 6th North-East Youth Festival, inaugurated here on Thursday by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Arts, culture, lifestyle, traditional folk music and dance would be showcased by the cultural troupes of all the eight states during the four-day festival.

Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Samarjit Bhowmik said that artists and sportspersons of the eight states would also perform martial art, gymnastics, clay modelling, yoga, adventure sports, rock band, motivational speech, painting and photography.

Before the inaugural, the participants of eight states with colourful attires held a multihued procession flattering the people of the capital city.

