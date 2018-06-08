North Eastern Council to come under direct control of Home Ministry

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring the North Eastern Council under the direct control of the Home Ministry.

The council, which is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern region, was till now chared by the Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister.

“The Cabinet decided that now Home Minister will be the ex-officio chairperson of the Council. The DoNER Minister will be the Vice Chairman,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who also holds the temporary charge of Finance Ministry, told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new arrangement would provide a forum for discussing inter-state matters more comprehensively, he said.

“This repositioning will help the North Eastern Council to become a more effective body for the North Eastern region,” Goyal said.

He added the North Eastern region was among the government’s top-most priorities and it wanted to see the council emerge as a “very effective body”.

