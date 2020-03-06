North Korea fires 3 projectiles into East Sea: Reports

Seoul, March 9 (IANS) North Korea on Monday fired three unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, a week after it fired two short-range projectiles, Yonhap news agency reported, citing military sources of South Korea.

The projectiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) were quoted as saying in a brief release, Xinhua reported.

Other details, including their type, flight range and altitude, were not immediately available.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the JCS said in the release, according to the Yonhap report.

