North Korea-US summit to help settlement on Korean Peninsula: Russia

Moscow, June 13 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the historic meeting of the leaders of North Korea and the United States is a step further toward an all-round political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump held an unprecedented summit in Singapore and signed a joint statement after their meeting.

Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, while Kim reaffirmed his commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“We believe that the normalization of U.S.-DPRK relations, the pursuit of which is reflected in the final joint statement of the parties, is an integral part of a comprehensive settlement of the Korean Peninsula issues, including nuclear,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also welcomed Trump’s statement following the meeting about the inappropriateness of conducting military exercises during negotiations, as the cessation of provocative actions is a necessary step toward reducing tensions and building trust, according to the statement reported by Xinhua.

For its part, Russia will continue to make active efforts to safeguard the political and diplomatic process around the Korean Peninsula, particularly exploring possibilities of multilateral consultations, the ultimate aim of restoring a peace and security mechanism that addresses concerns of all interested parties, the statement said.

